Politics

Ramaphosa to reshuffle Cabinet tonight

26 February 2018 - 19:39 By timeslive
President Cyril Ramaphosa will reshuffle his Cabinet on Monday night.

In a statement issued on Monday evening, the presidency confirmed that the much-anticipated reshuffle would happen at 9.30pm at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

There is an expectation that Ramaphosa will remove Cabinet ministers who are implicated in state capture in an effort to clean up his government's image.

Those facing the chop are said to include Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane, Public Service and Administration Minister Faith Muthambi, Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown and Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Des van Rooyen.

NOTE: This article has been updated to reflect the new time after the presidency said the announcement would be delayed.

