Higher Education Transformation Network welcomes with 'caution' new cabinet

27 February 2018 - 08:20 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Minister of Higher Education and Training‚ Minister Naledi Pandor.
Image: Sunday Times / Simphiwe Nkwali

The Higher Education Transformation Network (HETN) has welcomed with “caution” the new cabinet members announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday night.

“We look forward to working with the newly appointed Minister of Higher Education and Training‚ Minister Naledi Pandor towards the transformation of the higher education sector‚” the organisation said.

“Whilst we welcome the new cabinet appointments and support president Ramaphosa in his new endeavours‚ we are disappointed at the retention of some compromised and incompetent cabinet ministers in the new cabinet and the retention of the of the bloated size of the cabinet which is not in sync with the new Presidential promises of cost-cutting measures.”

The HETN has called on Ramaphosa to remove all “Guptarised ministers”‚ senior managers and review the appointments of state-owned entity board members and government components and ensure the appointment of properly qualified and experienced graduates and professionals including the youth.

“We call on the new minister of finance Nhlanhla Nene to especially monitor and take stricter budgeting controls over the budgets and expenditure of all state entities and government components (including those entities which currently do not report to the department of public enterprises‚ especially the finances of municipalities and municipal entities in which the bulk of fraudulent maladministration and poor service delivery is concentrated in.”

