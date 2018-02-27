Zuma's decision to resign was an act of bravery‚ says Zulu monarch

Zulu monarch King Goodwill Zwelithini has described former president Jacob Zuma's decision to resign as head of state as an act of bravery.

"I would like to laud the decision of one of the sons of the soil in this province who was the president‚ Mr Zuma. I did not see his decision to resign as a sign of cowardice‚ and which he also did not view as sign of cowardice… but I saw it as a sign of bravery‚ " said Zwelithini.

He was delivering a keynote address during the official opening of the fifth KwaZulu-Natal legislature at the Royal Agricultural Showgrounds in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday.

Zuma was also in the audience after he made a surprise appearance at the ceremony - his third public appearance after his resignation.

The king praised Zuma for putting the nation first‚ saying "it’s only a fool who would not accept Zuma's decision".