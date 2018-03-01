Politics

DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach acquitted on all charges

01 March 2018 - 07:17 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Glynnis Breytenbach.
Glynnis Breytenbach.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/THE TIMES

The Democratic Alliance says it welcomes the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court’s decision to acquit its MP Glynnis Breytenbach on all the charges she was facing.

“The DA has held that these charges were trumped up from the start. The DA is satisfied that justice has prevailed‚” the party said in a statement.

According to the DA‚ Magistrate Brian Nemavhidi found that Breytenbach had not broken any law and that the charges preferred against her had no basis.

Breytenbach and her former attorney Gerhard Wagenaar were arrested in March 2016 on four charges of contravening the National Prosecuting Authority Act and two of defeating the ends of justice.

The National Prosecuting Authority added charges of fraud and perjury to the four the pair were facing. The NPA claimed Breytenbach and Wagenaar destroyed official and private data on Breytenbach’s computer in contravention of the NPA Act when Breytenbach was still head of the NPA’s specialised commercial crimes unit in Pretoria. 

READ MORE

Scary Barbie rides again: Breytenbachstill calls the shots

Call her terrifying, call her out on her vocabulary, but just don’t call fearless prosecutor-turned-MP Glynnis Breytenbach a politician. Actually, ...
News
6 months ago

Breytenbach‚ lawyer discharged on two counts - still need to answer on four counts

Democratic Alliance MP Adv Glynnis Breytenbach and attorney Gerhard Wagenaar were on Wednesday discharged on two of the six counts they face.
Politics
8 months ago

Cape DA backs Zille in row over tweets

Western Cape premier Helen Zille still enjoys the overwhelming backing of her caucus in the provincial legislature, even as her support among ...
News
8 months ago

Glynnis Breytenbach's arch nemesis not keen to be questioned in court

Prosecutors in the trial of Glynnis Breytenbach fought hard to keep her arch nemesis - disgraced deputy director of public prosecutions Advocate ...
Politics
1 year ago

Most read

  1. Minister Cele yet to be briefed on Pauw raid Politics
  2. DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach acquitted on all charges Politics
  3. Grabs will land us in even bigger trouble Politics
  4. ANC confirms Mbalula's move to Luthuli House Politics
  5. EFF flexing its muscle by threatening to remove PE mayor: Analysts Politics

Latest Videos

‘This hospital qualifies as a kraal for Ramaphosa’s buffaloes’: Malema blames ...
Drone captures snowmobile breaking through ice
X