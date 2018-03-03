The Democratic Alliance supports land reform and restitution but will never support any seizure of private property‚ says DA leader Mmusi Maimane.

Speaking at the DA’s Mpumalanga provincial congress on Saturday‚ Maimane said economic growth and advancement required the guarantee of property rights.

“If people do not feel secure that what they own will not be arbitrarily and coercively seized from them‚ there will be no incentive to invest‚ to innovate‚ and to build productive businesses‚” he cautioned.

Maimane added that the Constitution‚ as it currently stood‚ did not in any way limit or even slow down the state from land restitution and reform programmes. In fact‚ the Constitution specifically called for such programmes.