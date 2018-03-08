Politics

Bogus Hawks official claimed to be investigating Ace Magashule

08 March 2018 - 10:59 By Naledi Shange
Ace Magashule. File photo
Ace Magashule. File photo
Image: Gallo Images

A Hawks imposter who claimed to be investigating ANC secretary general Ace Magashule‚ Parys mayor Joey Mochela and businessman Modau Netshivhodza for drug dealing has been arrested after soliciting a bribe.

Hawks spokesperson Sfiso Nyakane on Thursday said Johannes Jooste Joubert approached Mochela and Metshivhodza‚ alleging he had been instructed by the acting national head of the Hawks, Lieutenant-General Yolisa Matakata, to launch an investigation of dealing in narcotics and firearms against the group.

"He further alleged that the matter was also reported to the office of [forensic investigator] Paul O’Sullivan and advocate Gerry Nel of Afriforum. The suspect demanded R50,000 bribe in exchange for stalling the investigation‚" said Nyakane.

A trap was set for him. "He was arrested after receiving the cash on Tuesday‚" Nyakane said.

The 57-year-old suspect appeared in the Parys Magistrate’s Court on Thursday on charges of extortion and impersonating a police official.

The case was postponed to March 15 for a formal bail application.

MORE

Hawks raid offices of North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo

A large team of Hawks officers descended on the Mafikeng offices of North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo on Thursday morning‚ brandishing a search and ...
Politics
3 hours ago

Prosecutor promises 'no mercy' for Land Bank fraudsters

Controversial former Land Bank CEO Philemon Mohlahlane and two others who were found guilty after they defrauded the bank of around R6-million will ...
Politics
7 hours ago

Elite unit also part of Gupta raid in India

It was not only police and tax officials who conducted the raid at the Gupta homes in Saharanpur on Tuesday - India’s elite Enforcement Directorate ...
News
18 hours ago

Most read

  1. Cosatu backs Nehawu on water strike, slams Nomvula Mokonyane Politics
  2. Parliamentary committee waiting for Myeni's medical certificate Politics
  3. Bogus Hawks official claimed to be investigating Ace Magashule Politics
  4. Hawks raid offices of North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo Politics
  5. EFF flexing its muscle by threatening to remove PE mayor: Analysts Politics

Latest Videos

Traffic officers in a scuffle with a motorist
Johannesburg shootout caught on camera
X