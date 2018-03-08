Bogus Hawks official claimed to be investigating Ace Magashule

A Hawks imposter who claimed to be investigating ANC secretary general Ace Magashule‚ Parys mayor Joey Mochela and businessman Modau Netshivhodza for drug dealing has been arrested after soliciting a bribe.

Hawks spokesperson Sfiso Nyakane on Thursday said Johannes Jooste Joubert approached Mochela and Metshivhodza‚ alleging he had been instructed by the acting national head of the Hawks, Lieutenant-General Yolisa Matakata, to launch an investigation of dealing in narcotics and firearms against the group.

"He further alleged that the matter was also reported to the office of [forensic investigator] Paul O’Sullivan and advocate Gerry Nel of Afriforum. The suspect demanded R50,000 bribe in exchange for stalling the investigation‚" said Nyakane.

A trap was set for him. "He was arrested after receiving the cash on Tuesday‚" Nyakane said.

The 57-year-old suspect appeared in the Parys Magistrate’s Court on Thursday on charges of extortion and impersonating a police official.

The case was postponed to March 15 for a formal bail application.