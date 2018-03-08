A large team of Hawks officers descended on the Mafikeng offices of North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo on Thursday morning‚ brandishing a search and seizure warrant.

The unit was there as part of an investigation into fraud and corruption involving the office of the premier‚ said Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso. Officers began the raids around 8am and were not nearly done by 10.30.

Rikhotso said she could not give details of the investigation.

"Due to the sensitivity of the case‚ we do not want to jeopadise it‚" she said.

Mahumapelo was not present at his office when the Hawks pounced. It is understood that Hawks investigators did not enter his personal office but searched other sections in the building. These included the supply chain office that deals with procurement‚ and the financial office.

Rikhotso said the case was still at an early stage. It is understood that the investigation involves alleged corruption in procurement in the office of the premier‚ among other things.