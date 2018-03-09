Politics

WATCH | Former president Jacob Zuma breaks out in his trademark song

09 March 2018 - 13:57 By Bongani Mthethwa

The former president was in high spirits at a gala dinner organised by the National Funeral Practitioners Association of SA (Nafupa-SA) at the Olive Convention Centre in Durban on Thursday night.

Nafupa-SA was joined by Delangokubona Business Forum and others in bestowing two awards on the former president - one for “appreciation”‚ to honour his work on radical economic transformation and the second‚ for “bravery”‚ to laud his stance on expropriation of land without compensation.

Nafupa-SA has been accused of fanning racial prejudice by banning white and Indian business owners from operating in the townships. The business forum has long been accused of mafia-style tactics to secure outsourcing work from construction firms. Both have been hauled to court for their actions.

The gala dinner was attended by about 500 people‚ including members of Black First Land First who broke out in song when a beaming Zuma arrived in the packed auditorium.

Shortly before he received the award‚ Zuma started singing his trademark song uMshini Wam' and was joined by the guests.

READ MORE

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma explains gender remarks

Minister in the Presidency Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has explained comments she made during a panel discussion at a ANC Women’s League dialogue on ...
Politics
1 hour ago

Jacob Zuma warns of bloodshed if land issue not resolved

Former president Jacob Zuma has issued a stern warning that if the sensitive issue of land is not resolved‚ the country could be plunged into ...
Politics
3 hours ago

Arrest those school loafers or force them to study‚ says Jacob Zuma

If you should be at school and you're not‚ then former president Jacob Zuma wants you arrested or taken to an island and forced to finish your ...
Politics
2 hours ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Former president Jacob Zuma breaks out in his trademark song Politics
  2. Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma explains gender remarks Politics
  3. Arrest those school loafers or force them to study‚ says Jacob Zuma Politics
  4. Joburg mayor Mashaba ready to take ANC to court for 'lies' Politics
  5. Fikile Mbalula resigns as a member of Parliament Politics

Latest Videos

Jacob Zuma attends awards ceremony in Durban
The Guptas’ week that was
X