The former president was in high spirits at a gala dinner organised by the National Funeral Practitioners Association of SA (Nafupa-SA) at the Olive Convention Centre in Durban on Thursday night.

Nafupa-SA was joined by Delangokubona Business Forum and others in bestowing two awards on the former president - one for “appreciation”‚ to honour his work on radical economic transformation and the second‚ for “bravery”‚ to laud his stance on expropriation of land without compensation.

Nafupa-SA has been accused of fanning racial prejudice by banning white and Indian business owners from operating in the townships. The business forum has long been accused of mafia-style tactics to secure outsourcing work from construction firms. Both have been hauled to court for their actions.

The gala dinner was attended by about 500 people‚ including members of Black First Land First who broke out in song when a beaming Zuma arrived in the packed auditorium.

Shortly before he received the award‚ Zuma started singing his trademark song uMshini Wam' and was joined by the guests.