WATCH | EFF grills Gigaba over nationality

Floyd Shivambu of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) asked Minister of Home Affairs Malusi Gigaba in parliament on Tuesday why he took offence when asked about his nationality.

According to The Citizen, in 2017 Vytjie Mentor claimed in a series of Facebook posts that Gigaba was in fact a Zimbabwean.

His Wikipedia page has also been vandalised to claim "Gigaba is a Zimbabwean, his Zimbabwean in and out (sic)."

However SA History Online reveals that Gigaba was in fact born in Eshowe, KwaZulu Natal, to Reverend Jabulani Gigaba and Nomthandazo Gigaba.