Zuma D-day looms: 'There is a good chance of successful prosecution'

Former president Jacob Zuma may soon get his day in court – but he may also get more than what he wished for.

Legal experts agree the corruption case against Zuma, centred on allegations of bribery related to the government’s multimillion-rand arms deal in the late 1990s, is solid.

National Director of Public Prosecutions Shaun Abrahams is expected to announce his decision soon on whether Zuma will be prosecuted.

“Bearing in mind that Schabir Shaik has already been successfully prosecuted [on the same evidence], there is probably a good chance of a successful prosecution,” said Phephelaphi Dube, the director for the Centre of Constitutional Rights.

“But on the other hand, we need to bear in mind the passage of time that would suggest that some the evidence may not be available,” Dube added

“The NPA itself would have reviewed all of this and they would have taken all of this under consideration – if they do decide to go ahead with the prosecution, it obviously means that the NPA thinks they have a strong case against the former president. That on its own is a very good indicator of the likelihood of Jacob Zuma being found guilty.

“There are very few reasons that would justify a decision not to prosecute.”

