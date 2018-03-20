Mark Kingon named acting SARS commissioner after Moyane suspended

Mark Kingon has been appointed the acting commissioner for the SA Revenue Service‚ the Treasury announced on Tuesday morning.

This follows the suspension with immediate effect by President Cyril Ramaphosa of current commissioner Tom Moyane on Monday night.

Kingon stepped into the role of second-in-charge in an acting capacity at SARS last week when chief officer for business and individual taxes Jonas Makwakwa resigned.

The Treasury said in a statement on Tuesday morning that Kingon had been with SARS since its establishment and worked his way through the ranks to become the group executive for relationship management within business and individual taxes.

Ramaphosa cited among his reasons for suspending Moyane the deterioration in public confidence in SARS and public finances being compromised as a result of the ongoing controversy at the tax agency under Moyane's leadership.

Ramaphosa said it was in the public interest to restore the credibility of SARS without delay.