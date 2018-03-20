A legal war between suspended SA Revenue Service commissioner Tom Moyane and President Cyril Ramaphosa is likely to ensue following a heated exchange of letters between the pair.

On Monday evening‚ Ramaphosa wrote to Moyane‚ informing him of his decision to suspend him pending the outcomes of a disciplinary inquiry. This was after Ramaphosa failed to persuade Moyane to resign voluntarily.

In a letter Moyane wrote to Ramaphosa‚ he said that he would go to court to challenge Ramaphosa’s intention to remove him.

“I am advised that your conduct invites urgent legal review and would obviously be overturned by the courts. In this regard‚ I intend to approach the court to institute an urgent interdict if you fail to adhere to the required undertaking‚” Moyane wrote.