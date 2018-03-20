Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) deputy president Floyd Shivambu was caught on camera assaulting a journalist on Tuesday.

The incident took place outside Parliament in Cape Town as Adrian de Kock‚ from Media 24‚ was waiting with other journalists outside the building where Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille's disciplinary hearing is taking place.

De Kock saw Shivambu‚ asked if he wanted to comment about the hearing and took pictures of the politician.

Shivambu then insisted that De Kock delete the images because he had not given consent for them to be taken.

He held De Kock by the neck and tried to grab the camera‚ and two unknown men also approached the journalist.

“Leave my stuff alone. Leave my stuff alone‚” the journalist is heard screaming as he was being manhandled.

Shivambu then walked away while one of the men continued to attack De Kock.

“Floyd grabbed my throat saying‚ ‘You don’t have permission’‚” said the visibly shaken journalist.

He later told TimesLIVE he would lay assault charges with police.