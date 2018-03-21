EFF councillor ‘loves’ his white friends and would never call for their genocide

An EFF councillor accused of inciting hate speech says he “loves” his white friends and that he will never call for the genocide of whites.

“Why would I call for a genocide? It will never happen‚” Mampuru Mampuru from the EFF in Ekurhuleni said on Wednesday.

“Without white people in the country‚ we are not going to have a Rainbow Nation.”

A post resurfaced on social media on Wednesday where Mampuru allegedly said in a Facebook comment: “We need to unite as black people‚ there are less than five million whites in South Africa vs 45 millions of us. We can kill all these whites within two weeks.”