Lille striker Lebogang Mothiba will be one of three debutants for Bafana Bafana in their four-nations international friendly against Angola at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola‚ Zambia‚ on Wednesday afternoon (kickoff is at 3pm).

Bidvest Wits right-back Reeve Frosler and Mamelodi Sundowns centreback Motjeka Madisha are the other two.

Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter has taken a mix of youth and experience to the friendly tournament‚ which also includes hosts Zambia and Zimbabwe‚ who meet in Wednesday’s early game.

Wednesday’s matches were brought forward by a day by the organizers‚ having inintially been scheduled for Thursday.

Bafana XI:

Darren Keet – Reeve Frosler‚ Motjeka Madisha‚ Buhle Mkhwanazi‚ Sifiso Hlanti – Themba Zwane‚ Dean Furman‚ Bongani Zungu‚ Aubrey Modiba‚ Phakamani Mahlambi – Lebogang Mothiba.