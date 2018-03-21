Soccer

Bafana starting XI: Baxter names three debutants to face Angola

21 March 2018 - 12:43 By Marc Strydom
Bafana Bafana head coach Stuart Baxter during the national team's departures press conference at Southern Sun International, Johannesburg on 19 March 2018.
Bafana Bafana head coach Stuart Baxter during the national team's departures press conference at Southern Sun International, Johannesburg on 19 March 2018.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Lille striker Lebogang Mothiba will be one of three debutants for Bafana Bafana in their four-nations international friendly against Angola at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola‚ Zambia‚ on Wednesday afternoon (kickoff is at 3pm).

Bidvest Wits right-back Reeve Frosler and Mamelodi Sundowns centreback Motjeka Madisha are the other two.

Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter has taken a mix of youth and experience to the friendly tournament‚ which also includes hosts Zambia and Zimbabwe‚ who meet in Wednesday’s early game.

Wednesday’s matches were brought forward by a day by the organizers‚ having inintially been scheduled for Thursday.

Bafana XI:

Darren Keet – Reeve Frosler‚ Motjeka Madisha‚ Buhle Mkhwanazi‚ Sifiso Hlanti – Themba Zwane‚ Dean Furman‚ Bongani Zungu‚ Aubrey Modiba‚ Phakamani Mahlambi – Lebogang Mothiba. 

READ MORE:

Proteas coach Gibson keen on the cricket after the Rabada sideshow

“Cricket? Anything? Anybody here for cricket?” Ottis Gibson tried but there were no takers at a press conference at Newlands on Tuesday.
Sport
23 hours ago

Hunt focus on the league after Caf Champions League heartbreak

With the chance to play in the group phase of the CAF Champions League now gone after their weekend loss to Angolan champions Premeiro de Agosto‚ ...
Sport
1 day ago

It's Simbine v Magakwe in the race that never was

The 100m final that never was will happen after all.
Sport
1 day ago

Rabada cleared to play, but will have to behave

Australia’s nightmare and South Africa’s dream came true on Tuesday when Kagiso Rabada was cleared to play in the third Test at Newlands on Thursday.
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Shadow of poor discipline hangs over third test Cricket
  2. Bafana starting XI: Baxter names three debutants to face Angola Soccer
  3. Akani Simbine chased off Green Point track during training Sport
  4. Caf decides against giving Sundowns top seeding for Champs League draw Soccer
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

Explainer: What are Zuma’s options now?
'I’m definitely laying charges’: Journalist’s account after ‘assault’ by EFF’s ...

Related articles

  1. Angola name strong squad to face Bafana in Four Nations opener Soccer
  2. Sundowns lead SA's charge in the next phase of African club competitions Soccer
  3. Veteran Mahamutsa says FS Stars coach Eymael has taught him new tricks Soccer
  4. Safa rescinds Mzava red card after referee admits bungle Soccer
  5. l’ll take the PSL everyday over playing in Caf competitions‚ says McCarthy Soccer
  6. Wits coach Hunt and striker Majoro win big at the monthly PSL awards Soccer
X