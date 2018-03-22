The day after Jacob Zuma resigned as president‚ the National Council of SPCAs received a complaint that animals were being neglected at his Nkandla homestead.

The allegation – the source of which wasn’t revealed – was that there were “only security personnel” at the premises‚ and that no one was taking charge of and caring for the animals.

Immediately‚ animal inspectors began their work.

Marcelle Meredith‚ executive director of NPSCA‚ told TimesLIVE on Thursday that the organisation received a telephone call on February 14. After following up on the anonymous tip-off‚ they got back to the complainant and asked him to put it in writing.

The following day the written complaint was received‚ and inspectors – after getting a warrant to grant them access – an inspector went to the homestead on February 16 to inspect the animals. However‚ because it was a National Key Point‚ he wasn’t granted access.