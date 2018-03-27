Creating half a million jobs a year for young people is a possibility‚ President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Tuesday during the launch of the Youth Employment Service (YES).

The initiative‚ according to Ramaphosa‚ was conceived 18 months ago and while it is set to create 330‚000 jobs for young people‚ he is hopeful the number will increase.

"It is possible to ramp it up to 500‚000‚" Ramaphosa said.