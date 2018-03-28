Gigaba denied leave to appeal in battle with Oppenheimers

The Supreme Court of Appeal on Wednesday dismissed with costs an application by Minister of Home Affairs Malusi Gigaba for leave to appeal to it in his battle with the Oppenheimers.

The case concerned the approval by Gigaba of Fireblade Aviation’s application for an ad hoc international customs and immigration component of a corporate fixed-base aviation operation (FBO) in January 2016.

The customs and immigration component was to be conducted by officials of the Border Control Operational Coordinating Committee at premises Fireblade leased from Denel within the precincts of OR Tambo International Airport.