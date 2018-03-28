Male teachers aged between 35 and 54‚ with an office or laboratory‚ or access to learners after school‚ are the face of sex pests at South African schools.

This was disclosed at a meeting of Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Basic Education with the South African Council for Educators (SACE)‚ the professional council for educators‚ that aims to enhance the status of the teaching profession through appropriate registration‚ management of professional development and inculcation of a Code of Ethics for all educators.

SACE on Tuesday briefed MPs on its 2017/18 strategic and annual performance plans and budget‚ including its online educator registration system.

On-the-spot registration of educators is being phased out in order to address effective vetting and verification processes‚ as part of the fitness-to-practice registration process. This will include the submission of a clearance certificate from the South African Police Services and the Department of Justice in relation to the sexual offences register prior to obtaining registration.

Committee chairperson Nomalungelo Gina said this is an extremely important step in ensuring the safety of learners.