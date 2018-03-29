Cope MP allegedly manhandled by UDM councillor

A UDM councillor was allegedly manhandled a Cope MP during the drama that unfolded in the Nelson Mandela Bay council meeting on Thursday.

Cope MP Deidre Carter attended the council meeting and is still shocked at what happened.

Carter said she was sitting in the public gallery when the incident occurred.

“He grabbed one of the chief of staff of the DA council. He started using the s-word and the f-word. I stood up and said to him ‘calm down’. He then grabbed me and knocked me with his shoulder.

“I then immediately phoned the general [UDM leader Bantu Holomisa] and I explained to him this is what has happened. He then asked me to compile a report. The whole thing lasted about 20 seconds.