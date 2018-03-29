Cope MP allegedly manhandled by UDM councillor
A UDM councillor was allegedly manhandled a Cope MP during the drama that unfolded in the Nelson Mandela Bay council meeting on Thursday.
Cope MP Deidre Carter attended the council meeting and is still shocked at what happened.
Carter said she was sitting in the public gallery when the incident occurred.
“He grabbed one of the chief of staff of the DA council. He started using the s-word and the f-word. I stood up and said to him ‘calm down’. He then grabbed me and knocked me with his shoulder.
“I then immediately phoned the general [UDM leader Bantu Holomisa] and I explained to him this is what has happened. He then asked me to compile a report. The whole thing lasted about 20 seconds.
“I promise you that I have never ever seen such ill discipline. I actually told General Holomisa that you have such an amazing movement and this man is an insult to it‚” said Carter.
Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip tweeted about the scuffle: “This is what this UDM cllr has been doing from the BEGINNING of this term of office. He intimidates‚ threatens and swears at people. Today he manhandled Hon Deidre Carter (COPE MP) and then sought to provoke me. All this is done with complete impunity.”
On Thursday morning‚ the Nelson Mandela Bay council speaker‚ Jonathan Lawack‚ indefinitely adjourned a special council meeting after chaos erupted.
A motion of no confidence against Mayor Athol Trollip‚ to be tabled by the EFF‚ was set to be discussed. There was also a scuffle between councillors.
The ordinary council meeting scheduled later was also characterised by the hurling of insults and disruptions.
ANC head of elections Fikile Mbalula said the best solution for the troubled Nelson Mandela Bay Metro was for the council to get a fresh mandate from the voters.
“We have said it before that here in Nelson Mandela Bay Metro‚ nobody won with a majority vote. We said let us go back to the people but they refused. We then stood aside. Our people had not come in numbers to vote for us. But they [also] never went to vote for Trollip. What is happening here is not democracy‚” Mbalula said after the council meeting.