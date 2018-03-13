Will Ramaphosa reveal Zuma’s legal costs?

The Democratic Alliance last year took Zuma and the deputy speaker of parliament to court over their failure to disclose the costs of legal action linked to Zuma's corruption prosecution‚ arguing that this failure was unconstitutional and legally invalid.

The DA subsequently wrote a letter to the state attorney‚ arguing that Zuma had failed to show that he was not able to provide "a substantive response" to the question about his legal fees‚ nor had he shown that it was not in the public interest for him to provide this information.

They threatened Zuma with a personal costs order if the case went ahead. A month later‚ Zuma resigned.

The former president is currently also facing personal costs orders estimated at more than R10-million in his failed bids to block the release of then-public protector Thuli Madonsela's State of Capture report‚ and then later to review that same report.

North Gauteng High Court Judge President Dunstan Mlambo and his colleagues lambasted Zuma for "recklessly" litigating these cases - and said he should personally foot the bill.

According to UDM lawyer Eric Mabuza' Zuma has not filed any substantive appeal to these costs orders.

The issue of Zuma's legal funding is not going to go away any time soon.

National Director of Public Prosecutions Shaun Abrahams has indicated that he has made a decision on Zuma's final bid to convince not to proceed with the corruption case against him. Abrahams said he would announce that decision on or after March 15.

The Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution is currently trying to bring an urgent court bid to block Abrahams from making that announcement' on the basis that he is not perceived to be independent.