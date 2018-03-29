Greed was the main illness affecting South Africa‚ Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has said.

Speaking at an event to commemorate the life of Ahmed Kathrada on Wednesday in Johannesburg‚ he said the struggle veteran lived up to the principles of democracy‚ non-racialism and non-sexism - and worked in the interest of the majority.

Follow dramatic revelations about state capture‚ South Africa was in a recovery phase and was starting to witness a new wave of optimism.

“But I don’t think it’s a foolish optimism. It’s an optimism marked with the realistic sense of the challenges that lie in front of us‚” he said.

“So‚ is it tomorrow that there will be a R20-million party? That’s public funds that are going to be used to celebrate the departure of the ANC secretary general from the Free State‚” he said‚ referring to a planned farewell party for outgoing Free State premier Ace Magashule.