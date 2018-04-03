Politics

EFF elevates Winnie Madikizela-Mandela to 'divine' status

03 April 2018 - 08:33 By Timeslive
Mbuyiseni Ndlozi. File photo.
The Economic Freedom Fighters praised the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela on Tuesday, saying that in their eyes she was the 'perfect image of the divine'.

Madikizela-Mandela died at Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg on Monday afternoon after a long illness that saw her hospitalised several times since January. She was 81.

"She taught us to love ourselves‚ our country and continue the struggle for the total emancipation of our people and continent‚" Mbuyiseni Quintin Ndlozi said on behalf of the party that she should have been president.

"For denying us Winnie Mandela as the president of the Republic South Africa‚ the liberation movement must bury its head in shame in this painful hour of loss.

"We bid her farewell as the stone that the builders rejected. Her memory will live long and one day a better society‚ free from the patriarchal hatred that suppressed her rise to be a president‚ will embrace a talented black woman to lead our nation. In her name we vow to accelerate and deepens the fight against patriarchy‚ within our own ranks and in society in general."

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela‚ a stalwart in the fight against apartheid‚ died on Monday April 2 2018 in Johannesburg at the age of 81 following a “long illness”, her family said.

