Former KwaZulu-Natal premier Zweli Mkhize has described the death of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela as the end of an era for the country and the liberation movements.

Speaking outside Madikizela-Mandela's home in Orlando West‚ Soweto‚ Mkhize said the whole country was mourning with the Madikizela and Mandela families.

Mkhize said despite the fact that the party knew that she had been ill‚ everyone expected her to recover.

“We mourn a revolutionary‚ a real giant‚ a fighter. We will always remember her for her courage and determination to fight‚ and all the sacrifices that she made. As a very young woman who got married and had to face the harassment‚ detention and arrest of her husband.