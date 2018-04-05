The Democratic Alliance wants to double the child support grant if it gets into government next year.

Its leader‚ Mmusi Maimane‚ said the amount should be R800 to be sufficient to raise a child and fight malnutrition.

He was addressing the media in Tshwane about the party's proposed resolutions ahead of this weekend's elective conference.

"I think it is criminal in South Africa that one in four children die every day thanks to malnutrition. So whatever the social assistance package you put forward to South Africans‚ invariably does not address the question of malnutrition‚" said Maimane.