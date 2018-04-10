Guptas‚ Myeni dodge the sheriff

A security guard stationed at the residence of Dudu Myeni refused to take receipt of the summons when the sheriff arrived there on April 4. The summons was served by being fixed to the main outside gate.

In light of the witnesses “apparently not being present at their places of residence”‚ Rantho decided not to proceed with the committee meeting scheduled for April 11.

“The committee will engage with other law enforcement agencies such as the Hawks to assist in locating the witnesses so that the summonses can be issued by the Sheriff.”

The Gupta brothers and former SAA chairperson Myeni were accused last month of showing an “unacceptable disregard” for parliament for failing to appear before the state capture inquiry. Myeni said she was too ill to attend and a lawyer representing the Guptas indicated that they were out of the country.

Ajay Gupta was recently spotted in Dubai.