Guptas‚ Myeni dodge the sheriff

10 April 2018 - 15:35 By Timeslive
Former SAA chair Dudu Myeni.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/THE TIMES

A parliamentary committee inquiry into allegations of state capture has‚ for the time being‚ cancelled hearing testimony from the Gupta brothers.

Ajay Gupta‚ Atul Gupta‚ Rajesh Gupta‚ Duduzane Zuma and Dudu Myeni were summonsed on March 13 by the portfolio committee of public enterprises to testify at the inquiry on Wednesday.

But Zukiswa Rantho‚ chairperson of the parliamentary inquiry‚ confirmed on Tuesday that the sheriff had tried‚ unsuccessfully‚ to serve the summonses on the Guptas and Zuma at their last known addresses on April 4.

A security guard stationed at the residence of Dudu Myeni refused to take receipt of the summons when the sheriff arrived there on April 4. The summons was served by being fixed to the main outside gate.

In light of the witnesses “apparently not being present at their places of residence”‚ Rantho decided not to proceed with the committee meeting scheduled for April 11.

“The committee will engage with other law enforcement agencies such as the Hawks to assist in locating the witnesses so that the summonses can be issued by the Sheriff.”

The Gupta brothers and former SAA chairperson Myeni were accused last month of showing an “unacceptable disregard” for parliament for failing to appear before the state capture inquiry. Myeni said she was too ill to attend and a lawyer representing the Guptas indicated that they were out of the country.

Ajay Gupta was recently spotted in Dubai.

