Politics

Patricia de Lille to speak at EFF's memorial service for Ma Winnie

11 April 2018 - 12:43 By Aphiwe Deklerk And Mzilikazi Wa Afrika
Patricia de Lille
Patricia de Lille
Image: World Economic Forum / Greg Beadle/Government of SA via Flickr

Under fire City of Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille will be addressing Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s memorial service hosted by the EFF in Brandfort.

Her chief of staff‚ Pierrine Leukes‚ confirmed on Wednesday morning that De Lille was currently on a flight to Bloemfontein but declined to comment further.

“Speak to her directly. She is going there on her personal capacity‚” said Leukes.

On the EFF’s official programme‚ De Lille is listed as the “special colleague mayor”.

EFF leader Julius Malema confirmed to TimesLIVE that De Lille would be part of their programme. She is expected to speak at 4pm.

“She is coming as a speaker because she worked very close with uMama but she is not joining the EFF‚” said Malema.

The EFF hosts its own memorial while the government has its official service is held at Orlando Stadium in Soweto.

This development comes as De Lille is facing renewed pressure from her party after it adopted a recall clause which has since been dubbed the “De Lille clause”‚ which allows the DA to recall its elected public representatives from office.

According to the new clause‚ members who refuse to resign after the party has lost confidence in them‚ the DA terminates their membership.

MORE

LIVE | Remembering Mama Winnie: SA mourns Madikizela-Mandela at memorial service

Politicians, dignitaries and ordinary South Africans are set to gather today to honour the life of struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela. Follow ...
Politics
6 hours ago

Trollip again escapes EFF's motion of no confidence amid chaos

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip has once again dodged a motion of no confidence tabled by the Economic Freedom Fighters‚ as council collapsed ...
Politics
1 day ago

WATCH | 'It wasn't Mama Winnie', says Stompie’s mother

The name Stompie Seipei has cast a long shadow over the legacy of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.
News
1 day ago

WATCH LIVE | EFF memorial service for Mama Winnie

The Economic Freedom Fighters is holding its own memorial service in honour of struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela on Wednesday.
Politics
3 hours ago

Most read

  1. Police warn funeral-goers not to fire guns in air at Mama Winnie's service Politics
  2. Cope sends condolences to Skweyiya family Politics
  3. Spy boss probe - what we know Politics
  4. DA asks Ramaphosa to suspend spy boss for ‘threatening’ intelligence watchdog Politics
  5. Patricia de Lille to speak at EFF's memorial service for Ma Winnie Politics

Latest Videos

‘ uMakhulu was a queen, who’s raised a nation of kings and queens.’ – Winnie’s ...
Audi R8 robbed at gunpoint in Benoni
X