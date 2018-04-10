WATCH | 'It wasn't Mama Winnie', says Stompie’s mother

The name Stompie Seipei has cast a long shadow over the legacy of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

But this week Joyce Seipei said she had made peace with Madikizela-Mandela after Madikizela-Mandela met her and apologised for what had happened to her son.

Stompie became the tragic victim of the madness that gripped Soweto in the late 1980s and in which Madikizela-Mandela was a key figure. The 14-year-old had been kidnapped by her bodyguards in the Mandela United Football Club from the home of the Rev Paul Verryn, a Methodist minister who had given him refuge.

Madikizela-Mandela's bodyguards apparently held a grudge against Verryn and beat Stompie and several friends to force them to say the minister had sexually abused them.

In an interview with the Sunday Times this week at her RDP home in Tumahole, Joyce said she never believed that Madikizela-Mandela, who barely knew her son at the time, was responsible for the killing.

READ THE FULL STORY HERE