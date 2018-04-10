South Africa

WATCH | 'It wasn't Mama Winnie', says Stompie’s mother

10 April 2018 - 14:39 By KHANYI NDABENI

The name Stompie Seipei has cast a long shadow over the legacy of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

But this week Joyce Seipei said she had made peace with Madikizela-Mandela after Madikizela-Mandela met her and apologised for what had happened to her son.

Stompie became the tragic victim of the madness that gripped Soweto in the late 1980s and in which Madikizela-Mandela was a key figure. The 14-year-old had been kidnapped by her bodyguards in the Mandela United Football Club from the home of the Rev Paul Verryn, a Methodist minister who had given him refuge.

Madikizela-Mandela's bodyguards apparently held a grudge against Verryn and beat Stompie and several friends to force them to say the minister had sexually abused them.

In an interview with the Sunday Times this week at her RDP home in Tumahole, Joyce said she never believed that Madikizela-Mandela, who barely knew her son at the time, was responsible for the killing.

READ THE FULL STORY HERE

MORE

Mama Winnie doesn't need anyone to defend her‚ says Hani's daughter

The daughter of the late Chris Hani says Winnie Madikizela-Mandela does not need anyone to defend because her deeds speak for her.
News
3 hours ago

Mama Winnie's home town celebrates her life

President Cyril Ramaphosa and his delegation have landed in Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's birth village of Mbongweni in Bizana in the Eastern Cape.
News
3 hours ago

Grateful for her blessing: Ramaphosa on Winnie

African National Congress and South African president Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday visited Mbongweni village‚ Mbizana‚ Eastern Cape‚ the birthplace ...
News
4 hours ago

IN FULL | 'A rose has been plucked from our garden of heroes': Mandla Mandela's tribute to Mama Winnie

Mandla Mandela delivered a tribute to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at the African National Congress memorial ceremony in Khayelitsha on Monday.
News
7 hours ago

Most read

  1. Pilot who foiled hijacking makes Commonwealth Games debut - at 79 World
  2. Tsoka unfazed by some unwelcoming SCA judges as ‘you cannot be loved by all ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | 'It wasn't Mama Winnie', says Stompie’s mother South Africa
  4. Rupert land still in our sights‚ says defiant BLF South Africa
  5. Finders Keepers is back and there’s R1-million in cash to be won Lifestyle

Latest Videos

‘Jerry Richardson told me he did it’, says Stompie’s mother
Police officer arrested and stripped of badge
X