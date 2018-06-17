DA to add ‘Traingate’ report to criminal charges against Molefe and Gupta associates

The Democratic Alliance says it is to add the so-called Transnet “Trainsgate” scandal report to criminal charges it will be laying against former Transnet CEO Brian Molefe and Gupta associates.

DA shadow minister of public enterprises Natasha Mazzone said the latest forensic report by law firm Mncedisi Ndlovu & Sedumedi (MNS) attorneys on the R15.4-billion price inflation on Transnet locomotives procurement would form part of the affidavit of the criminal charges that the DA would be laying against Molefe‚ former chief financial officer Anoj Singh‚ board sub-committee chairperson Iqbal Sharma and Gupta lieutenant Salim Essa.

The MNS report recommends that corruption charges be brought against the four individuals and steps taken by Transnet to recover the money lost from Molefe.