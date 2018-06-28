Former president Jacob Zuma’s closest allies – church leaders and business forums operating under the banner of “RET Defenders” – have vowed to stand by the authority of the Ingonyama Trust.

The Trust‚ which administers vast swathes of tribal land‚ faces an uncertain future‚ with moves to dissolve the body and cede curatorship of the land to the state.

The posture by the RET [Radical Economic Transformation] Defenders follows a meeting of the House of Traditional Leaders in Durban‚ where it was resolved to strenuously oppose scrapping the body.

In a statement issued on Wednesday‚ the populist Zuma backers which include controversial bodies Delangokubona Business Forum and Nafupa SA‚ said that they would outline a plan to defend this land at a briefing on Friday.

“Organisations under the banner of Radical Economic Transformation will be responding to the call made by His Majesty King Goodwill Zwelithini Zulu to defend land of Amakhosi against the government land expropriation without compensation‚” it read.