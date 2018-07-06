Western Cape Premier Helen Zille has slammed public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s findings and remedial action on her controversial tweets as irrational and based on legal and factual errors.

The findings also “unjustifiably limit the right to freedom of expression”‚ she added.

“Sanctioning me for the tweets would have the effects of suppressing free speech‚ as well as the Constitutional right to receive information and ideas‚” said Zille in papers that have been filed at the Western Cape High Court.

“This is indeed indefensible and I do not support‚ justify‚ praise or promote it in any way.”

Zille insists that her controversial tweets were never intended to be in praise of colonialism‚ which‚ she stated‚ “subjugated and oppressed the majority in South Africa and benefitted a minority on the basis of race”.