The Ga-rankuwa Magistrate’s Court in Tshwane on Wednesday sentenced ANC councillor Emmanuel Sipho Maselane to a total of 58 years in prison and one life term on four counts of rape and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Magistrate Dan Mokgotsi also ordered that Maselane’s name be entered into the sex offenders’ register.

The magistrate said Maselane‚ 35‚ a ward 9 councillor in Winterveldt‚ had carefully planned and executed his crimes‚ saying that the scourge of rape was spreading like cancer and touched on the core of social cohesion.

He said instead of protecting the weak as a leader of society‚ Maselane had preyed on the same people he was supposed to protect.

“We need peace‚ harmony and tranquillity in our society… You get a situation where a person portrays himself as a Samaritan so that the potential victims can go to him. You are not helping the community‚ you are raping them. You are robbing them‚” he said.