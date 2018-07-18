Politics

BLF in Equality Court for 'hate speech'

18 July 2018 - 12:21 By Naledi Shange
The Black First Land First (BLF) party was hauled to the Equality Court on July 18, 2018.
Image: Gulshan Khan / AFP

The Black First Land First (BLF) party was hauled to the Equality Court on Wednesday for a pre-trial conference after they were accused of using hate speech.

BLF leader Andile Mngxitama said in a tweet that the movement was prepared to “take up arms” to "protect itself" and suggested the complaint was an attempt to “ban” the party.

"White monopoly capital via the SAHRC wants the court to ban BLF and declare slogans such as ‘land or death’‚ ‘by any means necessary’ and ‘one settler one bullet’ [as] hate speech‚" the party said.

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) is representing a person who complained about the language used by the party.

SAHRC Gauteng manager Buang Jones replied to Mngxitama in a tweet that read: "The case against you and the BLF concerns verbal utterances and written statements made against white South Africans. This matter is a sequel of slogans constituting hate speech."

Jones added the matter was brought "in the public's interest". The parties are behind closed doors in the pre-trial conference.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

