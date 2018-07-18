BLF in Equality Court for 'hate speech'
The Black First Land First (BLF) party was hauled to the Equality Court on Wednesday for a pre-trial conference after they were accused of using hate speech.
BLF leader Andile Mngxitama said in a tweet that the movement was prepared to “take up arms” to "protect itself" and suggested the complaint was an attempt to “ban” the party.
At 9am we are at the Joburg magistrate court for 1st hearing of the @SAHRCommission application to get @BLF_SouthAfrica banned. On #Mandela100 let them ban us; we shall do like Mandela take up arms. @SABCNewsOnline @Radio702 @afroworldview @TheCitizen_News @JacaNews @Powerfm987— andile (@Mngxitama) July 18, 2018
"White monopoly capital via the SAHRC wants the court to ban BLF and declare slogans such as ‘land or death’‚ ‘by any means necessary’ and ‘one settler one bullet’ [as] hate speech‚" the party said.
The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) is representing a person who complained about the language used by the party.
SAHRC Gauteng manager Buang Jones replied to Mngxitama in a tweet that read: "The case against you and the BLF concerns verbal utterances and written statements made against white South Africans. This matter is a sequel of slogans constituting hate speech."
The case against you and the BLF concerns verbal utterances and written statements made against white South Africans. This matter is a sequel of slogans constituting hate speech. https://t.co/BYTINr5JL9— Buang Jones (@IamBuangJones) July 17, 2018
Jones added the matter was brought "in the public's interest". The parties are behind closed doors in the pre-trial conference.
This is a developing story and will be updated.