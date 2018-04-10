For a moment‚ Black First Land First (BLF) and the Rupert family seemed to smoke the peace pipe on Tuesday.

But less than an hour later the BLF was chanting anti-Johann Rupert slogans and brandishing placards that labelled the business mogul a “land thief”‚ among a myriad other denunciations.

The organisation undertook to refrain from occupying the wealthy family’s land in an agreement that was made an order of court in the High Court in Cape Town.

The family sued the organisation last year to interdict it from occupying various properties in the Western Cape and was granted an interim order. On Tuesday‚ the court was set to hear arguments on whether the interdicts could be made final. The BLF did not oppose the lawsuit and no costs order was made against the organisation.

Judge Yasmin Meer said: “It is my sincere hope that the parties have reached finality.” But Mngxitama said “we have a long dispute with Mr Rupert” and the order did not take away BLF members’ constitutional right to protest. “No one would want to take your constitutional right‚” said Meer. “We wish you well‚ please remember all you do must be within the ambit of the constitution‚ which guides all of us.”

Outside court‚ a group of Mfuleni residents protested about being evicted by the City of Cape Town protested. But they refused to be addressed by the self-styled land expropriation doyen.