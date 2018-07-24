President Cyril Ramaphosa has secured close to $35-billion worth of investment for South Africa in July alone.

This after Ramaphosa on Monday sealed $14.7-billion worth of investment commitment from China during a state visit to the Union Buildings by the Asian economic powerhouse.

Ramaphosa said the commitment‚ along with several agreements and memorandums of understanding that were signed between the two countries‚ would "deepen" the 20-year old trade relations between SA and China.

"We have signed several agreements that are intended to further deepen relations‚ including investment commitments that have been struck to the value of $14.7-billion‚” said Ramaphosa after a meeting with his Chinese counterpart‚ Xi Jinping.

"President Xi has indicated that China is ready to invest and to work with South Africa in various sectors such as infrastructure‚ the ocean economy‚ the green economy‚ science and technology‚ agriculture‚ the environment as well as finance."

The investment commitment comes barely two weeks after Ramaphosa secured back-to-back $10-million investments with Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates respectively.

The latest investment deal with China takes Ramaphosa closer to his target of $100-billion worth of investment within the his year in the presidential seat.