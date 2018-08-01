The ANC uses Mandela to win elections and absolve them of their failures. This is the view of author Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh.

He was speaking at a panel discussion led by Lord Peter Hain at Wits Business School on Tuesday night. The title of the event was 'Mandela: Saviour or sell-out?'.

Mpofu said Mandela had become whatever those in power wanted him to mean. He quoted poet Lebo Mashile‚ saying: “Mandela doesn’t control Mandela.”

“The reason this debate emerged is because the appropriation of Mandela is more powerful than Mandela.”

Panellist and lecturer S’thembile Mbete agreed: “I am so tired of the deification of Mandela (making him into a god).”

She said the obsession with Mandela was “a way of forgetting the present”. She added: “The ANC uses Mandela as a mask for its dramatic failures.”

Mpofu-Walsh‚ whose father Dali Mpofu is national chairperson of the Economic Freedom Fighters‚ had a warning. He said if ANC won elections next year after and because of invoking Mandela‚ South Africa would be the same in five years’ time.

Did Mandela sell out?

This question looks at whether in the nineties‚ Mandela did too much to keep white power happy and didn’t do enough to ensure there was justice for the oppressed the black majority. It also asks if he did enough to ensure economic redistribution.

But activist Zohra Ebrahim reminded the audience that the country was bankrupt in 1994‚ when Mandela took over‚ and he had to take the economic reality into account. “We must be careful of reinterpreting history without the context of history‚” she warned.