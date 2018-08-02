Politics

Plans for new Nelson Mandela Bay coalition government

02 August 2018 - 15:53 By Rochelle De Kock
Parties in Nelson Mandela Bay's coalition government took a decision to remove mayor Athol Trollip through a no-confidence motion.
Image: BRIAN WITBOOI

Plans are in motion to change the Nelson Mandela Bay government before the end of next week.

At a meeting in Port Elizabeth on Thursday‚ leaders from the ANC‚ EFF‚ UDM‚ AIC‚ United Front and Patriotic Alliance took a decision to remove mayor Athol Trollip through a no-confidence motion.

There are plans to form a new coalition government.

This was confirmed by AIC general secretary Mahlubi Jafta‚ Patriotic Alliance president Gayton McKenzie and UDM regional leader Mongameli Bobani on Thursday afternoon.

McKenzie said: "We are removing this administration.

"The PA can no longer be blind to the fact the DA is evicting coloured and black people only.

"[The] Bay needs new and fresh leadership - leadership that will not have youth run to Jo'burg for opportunities.

"Huge changes [are] coming."

The meeting was also attended by Faith Muthambi of the ANC‚ EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee and Zanoxolo Wayile of United Front.

The parties are in the process of getting signatures from all opposition councillors to petition speaker Jonathan Lawack to hold a special council meeting by no later than next week Friday.

Trollip declined to comment‚ saying he would not comment on a meeting he did not attend.

This is a developing story.

- HeraldLIVE

