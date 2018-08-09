If land expropriation is going to be successful‚ government needs to consider merging departments.

That is what Bulelwa Mabasa from Werksmans Attorneys said on Wednesday during a panel discussion in Sandton‚ Johannesburg‚ on urban land reform and the impact of land expropriation on the property sector.

“Human Settlements‚ COGTA and the Department of Land Reform in my view could just be consolidated to deal specifically with the land question‚” Mabasa said.

“There is no need for this fragmentation‚ because when you have fragmentation you have departments that are not speaking to one another that have cross purposes.”

The panel discussion was part of non-profit the South African Institute of Black Property Practitioners’ (SAIBPP) two-day conference. The SAIBPP advocates and facilitates socio-economic transformation in the property sector.

Property asset manager Kgaogelo Mamabolo agrees and believes current government policies are only “still about doing the basics”.

“If we are still here‚ dealing with basics‚ it’s going to take a long time to catch up… The train [of economics] is moving‚” Mamabolo said.