The Department of Land and Rural Development has not responded to business organisation Sakeliga’s application for the names of the 139 farms the government has earmarked for expropriation without compensation.

A decision was taken last weekend at the ANC’s national executive committee lekgotla to expropriate without compensation "guinea pig" farms‚ in line with calls for section 25 of the Constitution to be amended to allow this.

The meeting heard that the department of rural development and land reform had identified 139 farms across the country that would serve as test cases. Sakeliga‚ previously called AfriBusiness‚ filed a Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA) application on Wednesday for details of the farms.

The organisation’s law and policy analyst‚ Armand Greyling‚ said Sakeliga would fight land expropriation without compensation and would help owners prepare their legal defence.

“The ANC is busy making an enemy of landowners by unfairly targeting them. We will continue opposing this unconstitutional expropriation policy‚” Greyling said.