Minister Nomvula Mokonyane finally becomes an MP
Four years since her appointment as Cabinet member‚ Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane finally became an MP on Tuesday.
Mokonyane was one of seven African National Congress members who were sworn in as MPs.
She fills the vacancy left by Cyril Ramaphosa who resigned as an MP following his election as president in February. Mokonyane was one of two ANC members who were appointed into the national Cabinet despite not being a member of parliament. This is provided for in the Constitution‚ which states that the President may select no more than two ministers outside of the National Assembly.
ANC national chairman Gwede Mantashe is the other ANC member who serves in Ramaphosa's Cabinet who is not an MP.
Commenting on Tuesday's swearing in‚ the ANC said in a statement: "The Office of the ANC Chief Whip (Jackson Mthembu) announces new deployments to the National Assembly to fill existing vacancies in the ANC Parliamentary Caucus. These vacancies were created primarily due to the passing on of some members of our Caucus and the redeployment of other comrades to positions of responsibility outside Parliament."
The following people were sworn in as ANC Members of Parliament today:
- Comrade Noxolo Abrahams-Ntantiso: filling a vacancy on the Eastern Cape-to-National List arising from the passing of comrade Fezeka Loliwe.
- Comrade Albert Mammoga Seabi: filling a vacancy on the National List arising from the passing of comrade Nomzamo Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.
- Comrade Daniel Jabu Kabini: filling a vacancy on the National List arising from the redeployment of comrade Nokuzola Sisisi Tolashe.
- Comrade Nomvuzo Francisca Shabalala: filling a vacancy on the National List rising from the resignation of comrade Mduduzi Manana.
The following members of the Executive were also sworn in as Members of Parliament today. These members of the Executive were previously appointed in terms of Section 91 (3)(C) of the Constitution‚ which states that the President may select no more than two Ministers outside of the National Assembly.
- Minister Nomvula Mokonyane: now deployed from the National List and not in terms of Section 91(3)(C) of the Constitution; replacing President Cyril Ramaphosa who is no longer a Member of Parliament following his election as President of the Republic of South Africa.
- Deputy Minister Ellen Molekane: now deployed from the National List and not in terms of Section 91(3)(b) of the Constitution; replacing comrade Fikile Mbalula following his resignation from Parliament.
- Deputy Minister Thembi Majola: now deployed from the National List and not in terms of Section 91(3)(b) of the Constitution; replacing comrade Lynn Brown following her resignation from Parliament.
"The Office of the ANC Chief Whip welcomes these comrades to the ANC Parliamentary Caucus and congratulates them on their deployment. We look forward to working with them in serving the people of South Africa."