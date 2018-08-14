Minister Nomvula Mokonyane finally becomes an MP

Four years since her appointment as Cabinet member‚ Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane finally became an MP on Tuesday.

Mokonyane was one of seven African National Congress members who were sworn in as MPs.

She fills the vacancy left by Cyril Ramaphosa who resigned as an MP following his election as president in February. Mokonyane was one of two ANC members who were appointed into the national Cabinet despite not being a member of parliament. This is provided for in the Constitution‚ which states that the President may select no more than two ministers outside of the National Assembly.

ANC national chairman Gwede Mantashe is the other ANC member who serves in Ramaphosa's Cabinet who is not an MP.