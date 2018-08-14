To this end‚ warned Moiloa‚ being aware of wrongdoing in Tshwane and Joburg while ignoring the problem would lead to a collapse of governance in the two most crucial cities in the province.

Moiloa said irregularities in these cities included the irregular appointment of senior officials‚ tender irregularities amounting to billions in Tshwane and procurement irregularities in Joburg.

"It is concerning that there are allegations of corruption and maladministration in tender procurement processes that implicate some metropolitan municipalities‚ in this case the City of Joburg. And in the City of Tshwane‚ there are massive malpractices there. The mayor there comes across as not knowing what is happening in the city where he is the mayor‚" said Moiloa.

"The mayor of the City of Joburg cannot investigate himself. We cannot tolerate corruption and maladministration and we are going to intervene here. We are going to work with the provincial treasury and the premier's office to propose that a forensic investigation be instituted in these cities‚ so that we can put all the allegations to rest.”

Moiloa warned that if the allegations were not investigated‚ they could have “dire consequences on the credit and liquidity of those cities‚” which soon “will literally collapse".