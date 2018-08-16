Trollip survives another attempt to remove him as mayor

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip survived yet another attempt to remove him after opposition party councillors walked out of the chamber on Thursday.

Less than 30 minutes into the council meeting the opposition complained agendas had been delivered late and not within the prescribed five working days.

The councillors argued this meant the meeting was illegal and if their motions succeeded Trollip would take them to court.

United Front councilllor Mkhuseli Mtsila said his agenda was delivered on Wednesday last week and Thursday was a holiday.

"An agenda of council is supposed to be delivered in five working days. The delivery does not meet council rule 12.3 in terms of delivery of agendas‚" Mtsila said.