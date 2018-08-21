The Western Cape education MEC says ANC-aligned organisations were behind protests that shut nine Khayelitsha schools on Monday.

Debbie Schäfer said the closures — while pupils‚ teachers and parents marched to Premier Helen Zille’s office to demand better security at schools — were co-ordinated by the South African National Civic Organisation and the Confederation of South African Students.

“While I fully support calls for safer schools‚ I condemn in the strongest possible terms protest action during school hours‚ especially illegal protest action‚” Schäfer said in a statement on Tuesday.

“I also condemn the politically driven attempts by ANC-affiliated organisations to deflect from the ANC-run national government’s mandate over policing‚ and ensuring safer communities.”

Schäfer’s statement was the latest salvo in a long-running war of words between the DA-controlled provincial government and the police over law enforcement on the Cape Flats.