The ANC has committed to protecting property rights and that no land grabs will be allowed‚ agricultural body Agri SA said on Tuesday.

“Agri SA is encouraged by today’s productive discussion with senior ANC officials regarding agrarian reform and agricultural property‚” Agri SA said in a statement.

Agri SA met with Deputy President David Mabuza and ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile while President Cyril Ramaphosa also met Agri SA president Dan Kriek in Cape Town on Tuesday.

Agri SA said the ANC had committed to:

No land grabs would be allowed.

The protection of productive agricultural land would remain a priority.

Fallow land would be optimised for use in rural areas.

Property rights would remain a key priority in agrarian development.

Government was finalising an audit of state land for transfer to black farmers; and

Initiate production on 4‚000 farms currently in government possession to unlock commercial value and create farming opportunities.

Agri SA executive director Omri van Zyl said: “This historic meeting sets a foundation for a lasting partnership with the aim to sustainably transform and grow agriculture. However‚ our focus will remain on negotiating for tangible benefits for producers.”

Agri SA Deputy Executive Director Christo van der Rheede said: “The commitments from the ANC are important‚ but Agri SA also committed to assist with the roll-out of a pragmatic plan to grow the sector and assist black farmers.”