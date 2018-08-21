Politics

ANC won’t allow land grabs - will protect property rights‚ says Agri SA

21 August 2018 - 17:53 By Nico Gous
Agri SA says the ANC has assured it that no land grabs would be allowed.
Agri SA says the ANC has assured it that no land grabs would be allowed.
Image: 123rf.com/Cristi Kerekes

The ANC has committed to protecting property rights and that no land grabs will be allowed‚ agricultural body Agri SA said on Tuesday.

“Agri SA is encouraged by today’s productive discussion with senior ANC officials regarding agrarian reform and agricultural property‚” Agri SA said in a statement.

Agri SA met with Deputy President David Mabuza and ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile while President Cyril Ramaphosa also met Agri SA president Dan Kriek in Cape Town on Tuesday.

Agri SA said the ANC had committed to:

  • No land grabs would be allowed.
  • The protection of productive agricultural land would remain a priority.
  • Fallow land would be optimised for use in rural areas.
  • Property rights would remain a key priority in agrarian development.
  • Government was finalising an audit of state land for transfer to black farmers; and
  • Initiate production on 4‚000 farms currently in government possession to unlock commercial value and create farming opportunities.

Agri SA executive director Omri van Zyl said: “This historic meeting sets a foundation for a lasting partnership with the aim to sustainably transform and grow agriculture. However‚ our focus will remain on negotiating for tangible benefits for producers.”

Agri SA Deputy Executive Director Christo van der Rheede said: “The commitments from the ANC are important‚ but Agri SA also committed to assist with the roll-out of a pragmatic plan to grow the sector and assist black farmers.”

READ MORE: 

SA will be unstable without land expropriation‚ says Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa says SA will become unstable if the state does not expropriate land without compensation
Politics
23 hours ago

‘The peddling of lies without shame’ - Government slams AfriForum over list of properties for expropriation

It would be “highly irresponsible‚ unfair and unprocedural” to circulate a list of properties that government may expropriate without compensation‚ ...
Politics
7 days ago

State identifies farms for land expropriation test cases

As the ANC prepares a raft of legislative changes to speed up land reform, the government has identified the first 139 farms to be expropriated.
News
16 days ago

Most read

  1. Parliament given green light to summons former Steinhoff executives Markus ... Politics
  2. ANC won’t allow land grabs - will protect property rights‚ says Agri SA Politics
  3. ANCYL in Durban to march to Multichoice offices following Afro Worldview debacle Politics
  4. David Mabuza is promoting gangsterism‚ claims Bishop Maumela Politics
  5. No lenience for ANC kingpin John Block‚ who 'used status to enrich himself' Politics

Latest Videos

Explainer: Who Willie Mathebula is and why his testimony is important for the ...
CCTV video shows moment of Genoa bridge collapse
X