Deputy President David Mabuza has urged farmers to trust the government on land reform‚ saying they must plant and start to till the soil as the first rains come.

More than 350 farmers have convened on a game farm in Bela-Bela‚ Limpopo‚ to discuss land reform. The two-day land summit has been organised by farming publication Landbou Weekblad and agricultural union AgriSA. AgriSA invited government to attend the event.

Mabuza said government would stop land invasions and ”be tough” on people moving on to whatever land they saw. “We are not going allow people to invade land… to grab land.”

He said government’s land-reform policy was about land redistribution and dealing with the past‚ but it would not stop food production.

“Looking at yourselves as farmers‚ have confidence in government. We are coming from a past and there should be an effort to restore what was wrong in the past‚ without destroying what we have.”