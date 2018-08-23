While US President Donald Trump took to twitter to wade into South Africa’s land debate‚ President Cyril Ramaphosa took to the Financial Times to outline the ANC’s position on the issue.

In an article published on the Financial Times website on Thursday morning‚ the South African president writes: “Among the greatest obstacles to growth is the severe inequality between black and white South Africans. For the South African economy to reach its full potential‚ it is therefore necessary to significantly narrow gaps in income‚ skills‚ assets and opportunities.”

Land ownership is one of the areas where this disparity is most devastating‚ he writes‚ citing the World Bank listing it as the second-biggest obstacle to fighting poverty‚ after skills.