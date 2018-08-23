Politics

Spectrum licensing findings approved by cabinet

23 August 2018 - 11:53 By Linda Ensor
Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane announced the outcomes of a study on spectrum licensing.
Cabinet has approved the outcome of a study by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research on spectrum licensing.

The study sought to determine the amount of spectrum for open access and licensing to the industry.

"The study confirms that spectrum can be licensed to both wireless open access network as well as to industry. This will‚ amongst others‚ achieve national policy obligations‚ cost of communication‚ remove entry barriers for small and medium enterprises and sustain current investments‚" Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane announced at a post-cabinet media briefing on Thursday.

She said Telecommunications and Postal Services Minister Siyabonga Cwele will hold a full media briefing to unpack the report.

- BusinessLIVE

