WATCH LIVE | DA leader Mmusi Maimane addresses Trollip ousting

28 August 2018 - 11:04 By TimesLIVE

Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane is holding a briefing in the wake of Athol Trollip's ousting as Nelson Mandela Bay Metro mayor.

Trollip was voted out through a motion of no confidence by opposition parties and DA councillor Mbulelo Manyati on Monday night.

The opposition councillors have elected the UDM’s Mongameli Bobani to replace him.

The move came after a dramatic council meeting that first saw speaker Jonathan Lawack removed by the opposition with the help of Manyati who abstained from voting.

His membership was subsequently terminated less than two hours later by the DA which relied on the clause adopted by the party’s congress earlier this year which allows it to fire any member that publicly states they plan to resign from the party.

Manyati told journalists in a video that he planned to resign.

