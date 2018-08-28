Will Solly Msimanga and Herman Mashaba be the next DA mayors to fall?

But, since then Julius Malema's nemesis, Jacob Zuma, has left the stage and the new ANC president, Cyril Ramaphosa, has mounted a charm offensive with the EFF.

He backed an EFF proposal to amend the constitution to allow for land expropriation without compensation and has even called on Julius Malema to return to the ANC fold.

The result has been deflating for the EFF and perhaps the calculation has been made that the fastest route to power is to get back in with the ANC.

Cue the roiling politics of the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro where the (former?) DA mayor, Athol Trollip, has been skating on thin ice since alienating the UDM. This week it seemed he had been ousted when a combination of the ANC, EFF, UDM and a defecting DA councilor voted him out.

The result was the appointment of the UDM's Monagmeli Bobani to replace him.