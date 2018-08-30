Politics

WATCH | 'You’ve got your dipstick in the wrong hole' - Deputy speaker tells EFF MP

30 August 2018 - 18:27 By timeslive

During Deputy President David Mabuza’s parliamentary Q&A on August 30 2018, the EFF alleged that the deputy speaker, Lechesa Tsenoli, was unfairly giving the ANC more time to speak. Tsenoli replied by saying, “you’ve got your dipstick in the wrong hole”.

Parliament erupted in laughter on Thursday when deputy speaker Lechesa Tsenoli told an EFF member she had her "dipstick in the wrong hole".

During Deputy President David Mabuza’s parliamentary Q&A, the EFF alleged that Tsenoli was unfairly giving the ANC more time to speak.

"You’ve got your dipstick in the wrong hole," Tsenoli replied. "Absolutely, this is why you're getting a wrong reading."  

After the remarks, members of opposing political parties were uncharacteristically united as they laughed in unison. 

MORE: 

WATCH | Policewoman in hot water for wearing pink dress

A police officer is going to be reprimanded by her superiors for wearing a pink dress and an apron while certifying documents for members of the ...
News
1 day ago

WATCH | No arrests in Bergville gunfight that left three dead

The gang of men responsible for the deaths of 13-year-old Nkanyiso Ntumba and two other victims in a daylight robbery in Bergville in central ...
News
5 hours ago

WATCH | Even state capture has a lighter side: 5 memorable Vytjie Mentor moments

Even the state capture inquiry has some light moments.
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Mabuza: Looters must be arrested Politics
  2. WATCH | 'You’ve got your dipstick in the wrong hole' - Deputy speaker tells EFF ... Politics
  3. How Solly Msimanga lived to fight another day as Tshwane mayor Politics
  4. Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga survives no-confidence vote Politics
  5. EFF goes to court after no-confidence motion in Solly Msimanga is rejected Politics

Latest Videos

‘We are going after DA’s white man’ Julius Malema planned removal of Trollip ...
‘I am still mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay’ - Athol Trollip on ousting as mayor
X