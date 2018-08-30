WATCH | 'You’ve got your dipstick in the wrong hole' - Deputy speaker tells EFF MP

Parliament erupted in laughter on Thursday when deputy speaker Lechesa Tsenoli told an EFF member she had her "dipstick in the wrong hole".

During Deputy President David Mabuza’s parliamentary Q&A, the EFF alleged that Tsenoli was unfairly giving the ANC more time to speak.

"You’ve got your dipstick in the wrong hole," Tsenoli replied. "Absolutely, this is why you're getting a wrong reading."

After the remarks, members of opposing political parties were uncharacteristically united as they laughed in unison.